Rising Jukskei River level prompts JMPD warning for residents to leave homes

Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rainfall over the past few days and the water level of the river has risen significantly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is calling on residents living close to the Jukskei River to leave their homes.

Gauteng has been lashed by heavy rainfall over the past few days and the water level of the river has risen significantly.

With isolated thundershowers forecast for Tuesday, the JMPD is calling on vulnerable people to get to higher ground.