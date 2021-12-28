Ramaphosa: SA is enormously diminished by Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a sad moment but also one to be celebrated.

CAPE TOWN - As the country begins a third day of mourning for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a huge tree had fallen.

The president invoked the African saying while paying his respects at the Arch's Cape Town home.

Dubbed South Africa's moral compass, Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90.

His funeral will be held at St George's Cathedral on New Year's Day.

