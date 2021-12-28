Go

Ramaphosa: SA is enormously diminished by Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a sad moment but also one to be celebrated.

Preisdent Cyril Ramaphosa offers his condolences to Leah Tutu, the widow of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, at their Cape Town home on 27 December 2021. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - As the country begins a third day of mourning for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a huge tree had fallen.

The president invoked the African saying while paying his respects at the Arch's Cape Town home.

Dubbed South Africa's moral compass, Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90.

His funeral will be held at St George's Cathedral on New Year's Day.

"We are enormously diminished by his passing but at the same time we are filled with a celebratory moment that we should use this opportunity to celebrate his life," the president said.

He said that Tutu was an outstanding religious leader who really promoted social cohesion and campaigned for justice for people living with HIV and the oppressed.

The president said that a tree had fallen.

"And it is a tree under which we as Africans, as the children of this great country South Africa, found refuge, found shade, found protection and now this tree has now fallen," Ramaphosa said.

But now the branches need be picked up to encourage people to do more.

"He wanted us to do much more than what we are doing. His life is an inspiration for us to do precisely that," President Ramaphosa said.

Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's Day in Cape Town.

