Ramaphosa: SA is enormously diminished by Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a sad moment but also one to be celebrated.
CAPE TOWN - As the country begins a third day of mourning for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a huge tree had fallen.
The president invoked the African saying while paying his respects at the Arch's Cape Town home.
Dubbed South Africa's moral compass, Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90.
His funeral will be held at St George's Cathedral on New Year's Day.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a sad moment but also one to be celebrated.
[IN PICTURES] Outside the Tutu house in Orlando, Soweto, people have braced the rain to pay tribute to the late Nobel Prize Winner.#DesmondTutu -NM pic.twitter.com/Rv9s5yaDzdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2021
In his address to the nation last night, President @CyrilRamaphosa described Archbishop Desmond Tutu as one of the nations finest patriots; a man of unwavering courage, principled conviction, whose life was spent in the service of others. #RIPDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/R4YoHKppbMPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 27, 2021
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the family home of Archbishop Desmond Tutu to pay his respects. Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90. #RIPDesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/38l4xhxkVgPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 27, 2021