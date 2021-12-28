Ramaphosa honours Tutu with special official funeral category 1

The funeral will take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on New Year's Day.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 1 for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The Arch, as he was affectionately known, passed away a day after Christmas at the age of 90.

The funeral will take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on New Year's Day.

In a statement from the president's office on Tuesday, it said that based on the archbishop's wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the national flag to his wife, Leah Tutu.

The funeral will be held in compliance with the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations.