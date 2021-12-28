Go

Ramaphosa honours Tutu with special official funeral category 1

The funeral will take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on New Year's Day.

Members of the public paid their respects to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu outside the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 27 December 2021. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 1 for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The Arch, as he was affectionately known, passed away a day after Christmas at the age of 90.

In a statement from the president's office on Tuesday, it said that based on the archbishop's wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the national flag to his wife, Leah Tutu.

The funeral will be held in compliance with the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations.

