Police officials confiscate hand and smoke grenades in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police officials confiscated hand and smoke grenades in Cape Town.

On Monday, a hand grenade was found at a dwelling in the Klipfontein Mission Station Informal Settlement.

Officers were also called to Montrose Park in Mitchells Plain to locate a grenade hidden in a shack.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk explains: "Explosive dog Akita was used in the search for the grenade and reacted positively in locating the device. The Cape Town Explosive Unit was called to the scene and a military used smoke grenade was recovered. A case of possession of military pyrotechnics will be opened for further investigation."