Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shot now available for eligible South Africans

If you had your second Pfizer jab at least six months ago, then you're now eligible to get your booster shot from Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Health Department is set to start giving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster shot to the general public from Tuesday.

The Johnson & Johnson booster was made available last week as per the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee’s recommendation.

The Health Department is naming the additional jab as a life-saving one.

He said that it was too early to measure turnout for the Johnson & Johnson booster which started to be distributed on Christmas Eve.

"The turnout was not good but it is too early to say that it was bad because we only opened on the 24th, on Christmas Eve. We're looking for the numbers to increase this week because it's a normal working day," Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

Mohale has encouraged South Africans to get their booster shots as soon as possible.