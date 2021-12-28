No need to register for Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shot - Dhlomo

From Tuesday Pfizer booster shots are available for those who received their double dose of this vaccine more than six months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that South Africans could show up at any vaccination site for their booster shots.

The Pfizer booster shots are available from Tuesday for those who received their double dose of this vaccine more than six months ago.

Johnson & Johnson shots are also obtainable after two months of the initial jab.

The Health Department said that there was no need to register on the government's electronic vaccination data system.

Dhlomo said that they were exploring the issue of mixing and matching vaccines.

"What is happening now is if you got a J&J vaccine you will be getting a booster of J&J. If you got a Pfizer vaccine you will be getting a Pfizer booster. There is no chop and change for now until the minister gets advice on whether you can chop and change," Dhlomo said.