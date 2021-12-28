Mop up operations in Tshwane areas affected by flooding

The city's disaster management centre said most of the affected areas are in Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - Mop up operations are ongoing in Tshwane communities affected by flooding following heavy rains.

The municipality offered shelter to affected residents at two community halls.

However, some feared leaving their belongings behind.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: "We were fortunate in the Mamelodi area as there was only one incident at the Denneboom where metro police had to be activated to monitor a road that was flooded. No loss of life or injuries have been reported."