Makgoba: Anglican churches in SA, beyond to hold memorial services for Tutu

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and anti-apartheid struggle icon passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Tuesday said Anglican churches in South Africa and beyond its borders will hold memorial services this week to mark and remember the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and anti-apartheid struggle icon passed away on Sunday at the age of 90.

Makgabo said this is the church's befitting honour for the arch.

“This is a dear man, a dear pastor, a dear spiritual leader and the churches in Southern Africa will have services throughout this week and will have services in our cathedrals in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral Category One for Tutu.

Makgoba explained why it is fitting that the funeral service to take place at the St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town.

“That is his spiritual home and he converted that cathedral from bricks and mortar and making those stain glass windows appeal to the outside world and it became the people’s cathedral.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg residents can attend a wreath laying prayer service at the cathedral in Wanderers.

WATCH: Joburg Mayor Phalatse announces commemorative events to honour Tutu