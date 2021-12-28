Joburg gears up to honour Archbishop Desmond Tutu with prayer services, memorial

The Anglican Church and the City of Johannesburg said they would be working together to ensure that the late archbishop is well celebrated by Joburgers.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, together with the Anglican Church, has announced various events around the city in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Phalatse and the church leadership held a media briefing on Tuesday.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday evening where members of the public can attend and lay a wreath at the cathedral in Wanderers.

On Tuesday morning, they announced events which are set to begin from Wednesday until Thursday.



Phalatse said: "The public are invited to lay flowers and wreaths from 9am until 6pm at the cathedral. Evening prayer sessions will be held in the cathedral from 6pm until 7pm from this evening until Thursday."

The mayor said that she and the Anglican dean in the city, Father Mxolisi Dlwathi, would lead a candlelight session outside Tutu's former house in Soweto.

"On Wednesday, Father Dlwathi and I will lead a prayer session outside the Tutu home in Soweto," said Phalatse.

The events will conclude with a memorial service at the cathedral on Thursday.

WATCH: Joburg Mayor Phalatse announces commemorative events to honour Tutu