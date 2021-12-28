Joburg emergency services begin evacuations as Jukskei River rises

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that at least 11 people were moved from Stjwetla overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have evacuated two waterlogged households along the Jukskei River in Alexandra.

The city has issued a warning, calling on people living along the banks of the river to move to higher ground as water levels continue to rise after the recent heavy downpours in Gauteng.

"The position was that the area was going to be unsafe because the water levels were much higher, also the walls around the houses had already collapsed so the area was going to be unsafe so we decided to evacuate them for safety reasons," Mulaudzi said.

For several years now, hundreds of families have had to move temporarily whenever the Jukskei floods.

Mulaudzi has called on everyone living near rivers in the city to be careful.

"We also want to urge other residents who are in the city along the river or who are staying along the river like Deep Valley and Kalkfontein to make sure that they monitor the water levels. Since we have been receiving the rainfall, we have been encouraging them to move to higher ground so we avoid incidents where they might be swept away," Mulaudzi said.