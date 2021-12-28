India take first innings lead against South Africa

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took five for 44, his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests and took his tally of Test wickets to 200 in his 55th Test.

CENTURION - India gained a first innings lead of 130 runs when they bowled out South Africa for 197 on the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took five for 44, his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests and took his tally of Test wickets to 200 in his 55th Test.

Brief scores:

India 327 (K. Rahul 123, M. Agarwal 60, A. Rahane 48; K. Rabada 3-72, L Ngidi 6-71)

South Africa 197 (T. Bavuma 52; Mohammed Shami 5-44).

Match situation: India lead by 130 runs on the first innings

Toss: India