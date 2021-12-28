Go

High Court interdicts Shell's seismic survey off Wild Coast

According to court documents, Department of Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Shell have been ordered to pay the applicants' costs.

Hundreds of people take part in a protest against the plan by Dutch oil company Shell to conduct underwater seismic surveys along South Africa's east coast, at Muizenberg Beach, in Cape Town, on 5 December 2021. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court has interdicted Shell from carrying out its seismic survey operations of the Wild Coast.

Judge Gerald Bloem handed down his verdict on Tuesday morning.

It means that Shell will have to halt the survey which kicked off on the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast early this month.

