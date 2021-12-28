DA's Steenhuisen urges Ramaphosa to end curfew before New Year's Eve

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the party had never supported the curfew as it was never found it to be a rational or justifiable denial of freedom.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that now more than ever it believed that South Africa's curfew should be lifted once and for all.

The country remains on lockdown alert level 1, with the curfew from midnight to 4am.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the party had never supported the curfew as it was never found it to be a rational or justifiable denial of freedom.

He's called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the curfew before New Year’s Eve.

"Most people aren't observing the curfew anyway and this underscores the irrationality of the curfew, which is doing more harm than good by undermining the rule of law. Are the police going to go around arresting people celebrating New Year's Eve? Law enforcement should instead be focused on preventing drunk drivers and real criminality," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said that hospitalisation rates were low across the country and Omicron had proved to be milder than past variants.

He added that vaccines had proven to be extremely effective at protecting against severe disease and death, so those in the high-risk group have had ample opportunity to opt for personal protection.

"The real crisis now is the state of the economy and the widespread suffering from the loss of livelihoods. Ending the curfew is an easy and logical way to boost the economy, particularly the restaurant and events industries, which are major employers and have taken huge strain and made huge sacrifices amidst the pandemic," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said that this year, much of the suffering endured by South Africans had been due to pointless, irrational, ill-considered policies, starting with beach bans.

"But not just the economy - national morale needs a boost too. People should legally be able to come together with friends and family to celebrate the start of 2022 and the end of an incredibly tough 2021," the DA leader said.