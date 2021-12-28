COVID booster shot will increase antibodies and help fight severe illness - Sama

South African Medical Association chair Dr Angelique Coetzee said the introduction of Pfizer booster shots would provide necessary relief to the country’s healthcare system.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association said receiving a COVID-19 booster shot will see more people with the necessary antibodies fight the disease without severe illness or hospitalisation.

From Tuesday, people who had their second Pfizer jab at least six months ago are eligible to receive a booster shot.

Johnson and Johnson boosters were made available last week, but the Gauteng Health Department said it expects many people to start getting their vaccines from Tuesday

"We have seen that the waning of immunity of Johnson and Johnson between six to eight months and we know that if you get the booster then we know that your antibodies will increase five-fold to the three boost level. Six months later your antibodies will increase 12-fold," said Coetzee

Last week, the government stopped contact tracing and quarantine, and Coetzee said this placed a greater responsibility on people to protect themselves.



Coetzee says as it stands, 88% of patients admitted in Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.