City Power working to restore power to parts of Eldorado Park after outage

City Power said that the area would remain without electricity until technicians were able to either fix or replace a burnt cable.

JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents at the Bokamoso flats are waking up to a second morning without electricity.

City Power said that the area would remain without electricity until technicians were able to either fix or replace a burnt cable.

Stakeholder relationship officer, Tebogo Sehlako: "Our team was onsite this morning working on the fault that affected the flats our distributor tripped again at Eldorado Park substation, therefore, we had to send a team to the station to retrace the fault and determine what caused the fault. Our teams are on the ground and they're busy tracing the fault and as soon as the fault has been located the repairs will ensue."