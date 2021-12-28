Cape Town boy, 2, shot in face and killed in suspected gang-related shooting

When officers reached the scene, they were informed the victim had already been taken to the fire station for medical attention.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed that a two-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Belhar.

Monday's gun attack is believed to be gang-related.

When officers reached the scene, they were informed the victim had already been taken to the fire station for medical attention.

Sadly, there was nothing anyone could do to save his life.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: "The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face. He was declared deceased by ambulance personnel. The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive for the shooting incident is suspected to be gang-related. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."