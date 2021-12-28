Belhar toddler, 2, killed in suspected gang-related shooting laid to rest

The little boy was shot in the face and was declared dead by paramedics on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The funeral of a two-year-old child shot dead in Belhar, Cape Town, took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The little boy was shot in the face and was declared dead by paramedics on Monday.

Police said the attackers fled the scene in what is believed to a gang-related shooting.

Anti-Gang Unit members were monitoring the community of Belhar.

The police say its Anti-Gang Unit members would remain on the ground until they are satisfied calm has been restored.

Little Uthmaan Taliep was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the two-year-old's murder.

Meanwhile, Lavender Hill residents are also reeling following a fatal shooting in the community on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old wounded.

Several Cape Town communities have seen a spike in gang-related violence over the December holiday period.