Anglican Church in Johannesburg outlines plans to honour Archbishop Tutu

JOHANNESBURG - The public has been invited to lay flowers at the Anglican Cathedral at the Wanderers until 6pm on Tuesday in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

A prayer session will also be held at the cathedral from 6pm to 7pm from Tuesday evening until Thursday.

On Wednesday there will be a candle-lighting ceremony at Tutu's old house in Soweto as well.

The Anglican Church in Johannesburg has outlined some of the activities it has planned to honour the late archbishop ahead of his funeral this weekend.

The man dubbed "the moral compass of South Africa" passed away in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

World leaders have joined South Africans in sending their condolences to the Tutu family as our nation marks a week of mourning for the anti-apartheid icon.

The archbishop's funeral will be held at St Georges's Cathedral on New Year's Day.