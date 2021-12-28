Anglican Cathedral in Joburg opens doors for residents to pay tribute to Tutu

Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the public is invited to lay wreaths at the church from 6pm until 9pm from Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - The Anglican Cathedral in the City of Johannesburg opened its doors for residents to pay their tributes to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the public is invited to lay wreaths at the church from 6pm until 9pm from Tuesday.

There will also be prayer services at the church.

Events have also been planned to honour the Arch’s legacy and life at the old Tutu house in Soweto on Wednesday morning.

The dean of Anglican Church in Johannesburg, Father Mxolisi Dlwathi will lead the prayer session.

On Monday people were spotted outside the house in Vilakazi street laying flowers.

The president has declared a special funeral category 1 for the anti-apartheid struggle icon.