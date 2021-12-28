ANC says it's recommitting itself to renewal in honour of Archbishop Tutu

Stamping out corruption within the ruling party was always one of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's agendas.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the African National Congress (ANC) claims that it has recommitted itself to fighting corruption and inequality.

Top ranking party members, including International Affairs and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, gathered at the Cape Town home of the Tutus on Monday to pay their respects.

Following multiple losses in this year's local government elections, provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said that they had started a process to clean up Luthuli House.

"The movement has faced quite a number of challenges, but I think where we are now we have taken a decision to say the ANC needs to renew itself, do things differently. We need to make sure that those who are found at the wrong end of the moral stick, they are held accountable," Mtsweni said.

Back in 2013, at the height of the Zuma-era embroilment and corruption scandals, Tutu publicly announced that his moral convictions meant that he would not be voting for the party.

Mtsweni said that it was a message that the party received loud and clear.

"It's not going to be overnight but all of us have, as led by the president, are now driven towards a path of renewal and I think it's part of things that the Arch has always been calling for. We know in 2013 he was quite upset with the organisation and I think in honour of the Arch, in honour of Nelson Mandela, in honour of Walter Sisulu and everybody else, the ANC is indeed on a path to renew itself," he said.