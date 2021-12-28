Alex residents removed near Jukskei River due to flooded riverbank return home

The riverbank was flooded following Monday’s heavy down pours across Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The residents who were removed near the Jukskei River in Alexandra have gone back to their homes.

Emergency services evacuated 11 residents and found them alternative places of shelter.

Residents from Stjwetla in Alexandra are being cautioned to leave their homes built close to the riverbank.

The South African Weather Services is predicting more heavy rains in the coming days.

Other residents were also along asked to evacuate the area as water levels will continue to rise.