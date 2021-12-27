'When he spoke people listened' - UK's Anglican Communion pays tribute to Tutu

Together with the Archbishop of Canterbury and York, the church has conveyed its deepest sympathies to those in mourning and also took a moment to acknowledge Tutu's contributions to the faith.

CAPE TOWN - The UK's Anglican Communion has joined voices from around the world in conveying their condolences for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

In the 1950s, Tutu left the teaching profession to join the Anglican Church.

"The Archbishop was a prophetic voice in the church and in the world. When he spoke people listened. He was lively and engaging. His commitment to justice and peace continues to be an example to us all."

Those were the words of Anglican Communion secretary general Josiah Idowu-Fearon from the headquarters of St Andrew's House in London.

Together with the Archbishop of Canterbury and York, the church has conveyed its deepest sympathies to those in mourning and also took a moment to acknowledge Tutu's contributions to the faith.

The Nigerian-born Idowu-Fearon said that Tutu was a committed disciple and pastor and would continue to inspire others for generations to come.