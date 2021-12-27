Western Cape public health facilities welcome 201 new born babies on Christmas

This includes 117 boys and 84 girls. The first four Christmas babies were born in close succession.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape welcomed at least 201 new born babies at public health facilities on Christmas Day.

This includes 117 boys and 84 girls.

The first four Christmas babies were born in close succession.

The first a baby girl came into the world at 12:05am at Mossel Bay Hospital weighing 2.9kg.

The second and third, a boy and girl, were both born at 12:20am at Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic.

Mowbray Maternity Hospital delivered the fourth Christmas baby a girl, eight minutes later.

Meanwhile, Gauteng public healthcare facilities reported 214 Christmas babies with Baragwanath Hospital delivering the most new-borns.