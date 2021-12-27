Weather Service: Ongoing rain in parts of country expected to clear on Tuesday

The South African Weather Service has warned of high-risk flooding especially in Gauteng on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing rain in some parts of the country is expected to clear up on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service has warned of high-risk flooding especially in Gauteng on Monday evening.

But forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said the conditions will change: “We are looking at better clearance over Gauteng with clear skies expected in the south. Otherwise it will still be cloudy in the north, which is in the Tshwane district with some isolated showers and thundershowers later in the afternoon.”