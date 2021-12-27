Two notorious CT gang members to appear in court following arrest

Athlone police detectives arrested the suspects over the weekend following a shooting.

CAPE TOWN - Two notorious gang members will also make their first appearance in court this week.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: "Whilst busy with patrols, they followed up on information received relating to a shooting incident that occurred earlier. The officers traced the location of the suspects. Upon the arrival at the address, the suspects dropped an object through the window in full view of police members. The discarded firearm was retrieved."

In Lavender Hill, anti-gang unit members nabbed a man on Sunday on a charge of the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Swartbooi said that the unit's members also conducted an operation in Hanover Park, where three illegal firearms, ammunition, and a consignment of drugs were seized.

"Three males between the ages of 24 and 30 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of prohibited firearms, ammunition and drugs," Swartbooi said.