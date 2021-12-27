Tutu was the embodiment of human rights, says SAHRC

As tributes continue, the commission's Chris Nissen said Tutu would have wanted the world to continue fighting the good fight.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission said the best way to honour the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's legacy is for the world to continue advocating for peace and good deeds.

The commission said Tutu was the embodiment of human rights.

As tributes continue, the commission's Chris Nissen said Tutu would have wanted the world to continue fighting the good fight.

"Desmond Tutu, the archbishop supreme, the theologian, the person who stood in front of the poor, that saved them from being necklaced, saying to all of us today 'if you want to do me a favour continue what I'm doing, what I did and continue speaking what I spoke, to go to the places where the poor and vulnerable are'."

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has, on behalf of the University of Cape Town, paid tribute to the Arch.



"His words, his actions, especially the joy he shared with us, remain a source of power that we can tap into for generations to come."