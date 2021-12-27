The beacon of democracy: Reflecting on the teachings of Desmond Tutu

His tireless work to create a democratic and just society without racial division in South Africa has made Archbishop Desmond Tutu a beacon for human rights who never shied away from speaking up for the oppressed.

JOHANNESBURG - As we honour a phenomenal man whose courage and moral clarity helped inspire change, Eyewitness News reflects on some of his teachings that have left an indelible impact on people’s lives.

Tutu encouraged young people to remain true to themselves and continue to dream.

VIDEO: 'A giant has fallen': Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away

As the world mourns the loss of an amazing man, we also celebrate his legacy as global peace and anti-apartheid struggle icon because his departure has left a wealth of wisdom.

The optimism, moral clarity and joyful spirit of the arch, as he was affectionately known, will forever be cherished.

WATCH: ‘His illness doesn’t soften the blow’ - President Ramaphosa’s tribute to Tutu