St George's Cathedral bells to ring daily until Tutu's funeral on 1 January

The 90-year-old anti-apartheid veteran died at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A week of memorial and prayer services have been planned to pay tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

His funeral is set to take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on New Year's Day.

THE WEEK AHEAD

In the build-up to Saturday, the cathedral's bells will ring every day this week.