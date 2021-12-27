Go

St George's Cathedral bells to ring daily until Tutu's funeral on 1 January

The 90-year-old anti-apartheid veteran died at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town on Sunday.

Members of the public paid their respects to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu outside the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 27 December 2021. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
Members of the public paid their respects to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu outside the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 27 December 2021. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A week of memorial and prayer services have been planned to pay tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The 90-year-old anti-apartheid veteran died at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town on Sunday.

His funeral is set to take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on New Year's Day.

THE WEEK AHEAD

In the build-up to Saturday, the cathedral's bells will ring every day this week.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has asked that all those who hear it pause and remember Tutu.

The bell at St George's Cathedral will be rung for 10 minutes daily starting from Monday in memory of Tutu.

The Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Archbishop Tutu Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legal Foundation will host what they call an intimate evening with the friends of the Arch and Mrs Tutu.

The details of both events will be provided as the week progresses.

Tutu will lie in state at St George's Cathedral on Friday ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA