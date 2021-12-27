St George's Cathedral bells to ring daily until Tutu's funeral on 1 January
The 90-year-old anti-apartheid veteran died at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - A week of memorial and prayer services have been planned to pay tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
His funeral is set to take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on New Year's Day.
THE WEEK AHEAD
In the build-up to Saturday, the cathedral's bells will ring every day this week.
Flowers and a nativity scene fill the cathedral. A media briefing with further details on Tutus memorial arrangements is set to start soon.
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has asked that all those who hear it pause and remember Tutu.
The bell at St George's Cathedral will be rung for 10 minutes daily starting from Monday in memory of Tutu.
The Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Archbishop Tutu Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legal Foundation will host what they call an intimate evening with the friends of the Arch and Mrs Tutu.
The details of both events will be provided as the week progresses.
Tutu will lie in state at St George's Cathedral on Friday ahead of his funeral on Saturday.