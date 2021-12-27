Scientists boast major gains from research into COVID-19

With contact tracing now cancelled, scientists say advancements in research have drastically improved the way COVID-19 is being managed compared to a year ago.

Treatment protocols for hospitalised patients have been refined but the true victory so far in the war against COVID has been immunisation.

South Africa is set to roll out coronavirus vaccine boosters from January.

As researchers learn more about the coronavirus, the way in which healthcare workers manage patients has also evolved.

The use of cortisone in the treatment of the disease has been a big win for hospitalised COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen therapy.

FEWER CASES DESPITE OMICRON

Acting head of infectious diseases at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Professor Veronica Ueckermann, saw the drug therapy as “mortality-altering” intervention.

“We do use corticosteroids during that inflammatory phase of their disease, so that has really been lifesaving for us. Other than that we just give good medical care in general, you know we address the comorbidities, we look at life and organ support - some people would need dialysis, some people would need ventilator support and so on.”

Ueckermann, who also leads the University of Pretoria’s COVID-19 Response Unit, was optimistic about early data showing that despite the Omicron coronavirus variant being more infectious, fewer COVID-19 patients were being admitted compared to previous waves.

“I say that with a lot of caution, because we do still have really sick patients, we do still have patients in ICU. A lot of the patients that we’re seeing, who are really sick, are unvaccinated so what is different in this wave is that we have a whole lot of people who are unvaccinated and many of these patients are actually admitted for other things, they come in with a fracture or a motor vehicle accident and we test them and we find out that they’ve got COVID.”

VACCINES ARE STILL EFFECTIVE

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, co-lead investigator of the Sisonke vaccination programme for healthcare workers, said even in the face of the Omicron variant, COVID-19 vaccines were still effective.

“To date the vaccines have held out very well when it comes to severe disease and death, we have seen an impact on the vaccine performance in terms of protecting against general infection, but they were designed to stop people dying and they have really held up in that regard.”

These experts have repeated calls for people who are eligible to queue up for a COVID-19 booster shot when it becomes available.