SA tourism community remembers Lebo Malepa as an inspirational leader, legend

The Soweto social entrepreneur passed away on Christmas Day at a Johannesburg hospital after a period of ill-health.

Lebo Malepa. Picture: CItyofJoburgZA/Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man known for spearheading township tourism, Lebo Malepa, is being remembered as an inspirational leader and a legend.

He was 46-years-old.

He founded the popular Soweto tourism establishment, Lebo's Backpackers, known for offering bicycle tours in the historic township.

A number of tourism bodies have paid tribute to Malepa's unique and innovative contribution to the sector.

Gauteng Tourism Authority's Barba Gaoganediwe said: “Lebo was a trailblazer, a true social entrepreneur and tourism ambassador and dedicated leader who continued to champion the importance and centrality of township tourism in the broader tourism ecosystem.”

