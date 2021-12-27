Go

SA records 5,604 new COVID infections, 41 deaths

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll to 90,814.

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll to 90,814.

Over that same timeframe, the country also racked up another 5,604 new infections - that's a positivity rate of 27.2%.

On the vaccine front, 27.8 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA