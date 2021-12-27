SA records 5,604 new COVID infections, 41 deaths

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll to 90,814.

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll to 90,814.

Over that same timeframe, the country also racked up another 5,604 new infections - that's a positivity rate of 27.2%.

On the vaccine front, 27.8 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.