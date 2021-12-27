SA records 5,604 new COVID infections, 41 deaths
These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll to 90,814.
JOHANNESBURG - Forty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll to 90,814.
Over that same timeframe, the country also racked up another 5,604 new infections - that's a positivity rate of 27.2%.
On the vaccine front, 27.8 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 413 540 with 5 604 new cases reported. Today 41 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 814 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 111 957 with a recovery rate of 91,2% pic.twitter.com/1IpJI7YJahDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) December 26, 2021