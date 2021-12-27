Public will be able to pay respects Friday as Tutu will lie in state

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has announced the historic St Georges Cathedral's bells will be rung each day this week at noon.

CAPE TOWN - Some of the finer details have been shared in preparation of several memorials for the late Arch Desmond Tutu.

The Anglican Church's official funeral will be held at the cathedral this coming Saturday.

It's been announced that on Monday and every day this week at noon, those bells will be rung for around 10 minutes a day in honour of Tutu.

Makgoba said on Monday that there are many people, hundreds if not thousands, that will want to honour and celebrate the Arch in their own way and the church simply cannot control all of those.

However, come Friday from 7am, members of the public will be able to come and pay their respects to the Arch as he lies in state in the cathedral.

Strict COVID protocols will be observed, and a limited number of people will be able to come in and out at any given time. The City of Cape Town said they will be on hand to provide any support, as South Africans mourn a great loss.

