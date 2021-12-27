President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Tutu house to pay respects

His visit comes as other high ranking ANC members gathered at the Tutu home earlier to show deep appreciation for the anti-apartheid struggle icon and his loved ones.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the home of late Archbishop Desmond Tutu to pay his respects to the Arch's family.

The 90-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate passed away in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

The ANC's Sifiso Mtsweni said Tutu's contribution was invaluable, especially during the height of oppression in the 1980s.

"It is at that time that the Archbishop really played a very critical role, fighting against the system, being a moral and towering voice that spoke out against injustice. He was an upstanding citizen of our country and of course a Nobel Peace Prize laureate alongside Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk."

On Sunday night, Ramaphosa declared flags to be flown at half mast for the mourning period as we remember our global icon.

Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's day in Cape Town.

It was there were he led numerous campaigns and marches against apartheid from St George's steps.

Soweto residents and visitors from outside town braced the rain on Monday afternoon to visit the Arch's former Soweto home.

Many described him as a loving man who cared for the country and its people.

Miriam Kgosana said Tutu's passing is still surreal.

"I never believed that the bishop is gone so I had to come and see. These people are telling the truth. You know, I just feel sad. I feel so sad that he is gone. I've seen it. I am at the house. I feel sad," she said.