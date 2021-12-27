NW Premier Maape: Tutu was relentless in fight against apartheid

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was born in the North West town of Klerksdorp in the Matlosana Municipality in 1931.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Bushy Maape on Monday said Archbishop Desmond Tutu was relentless in his fight against apartheid and social exploitation.

Tutu was born in the North West town of Klerksdorp in the Matlosana Municipality in 1931.

Maape said that the province is fortunate to be associated with the late icon’s legacy.

Among the many ways he’d been honoured in his lifetime, the late Tutu was awarded the freedom of Klerksdorp and has had a street in the North West town named after him.

Maape said that Tutu was among many great leaders to come out of the province: “Our province has produced iconic leaders who participated in the liberation struggle like Bishop Desmond Tutu.”

Maape said that Tutu would be remembered for his relentless fight against apartheid.

The premier has called on North West residents to honour Tutu’s memory by emulating his selfless qualities.

