No bail for man who killed 7 family members, says Social Development Dept

Police said that the 52-year-old man allegedly shot and killed four children and three adults including his sister-in-law and brothers. Although the motive for the murders is unknown, police suspect it could be linked to a family feud.

DURBAN - The Social Development Department in Limpopo said that the suspect arrested for killing seven of his relatives should definitely not be granted bail.

The man then fled the scene after the shooting but later turned himself in.

He is to appear in court next week.

Christmas turned into a mourning period for the Ndou family in Jones Village in Limpopo after one of their own killed seven of his relatives.

The Department of Social Development has condemned the killing and provided help for the family.

"We are also calling for the court to not grant bail to the suspect who handed himself over to the police," said spokesperson Witness Tiva.

The police are still investigating the incident.