Mourners flock to Tutu's old Soweto home to pay respects and drop flowers

The Arch, as he was affectionately known, lived in Soweto before moving to Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - Some South Africans and tourists visited the Soweto home of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The 90-year-old passed away in Cape Town on Sunday.

EWN's Nhlanhla visited Soweto on Monday. There was a lot of activity outside Tutu's former home.

Metro police cars were parked right in front of Tutu's old house.

Some tourists were seen taking pictures outside.

One side of the house had been cordoned off with red and white tape. This was where people dropped off their flowers.

One of these people is Simon Maimela, who described Tutu as a man of peace.

"I remember there was a day where they nearly killed the guy, they torched his car and nearly killed him so Tutu came in and said to the community let us not kill him," said Maimela about an incident that occurred during the 1980s.

Some residents echoed Maimela’s sentiments, saying they would miss Tutu for his love for the people.