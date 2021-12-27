Man spends Christmas weekend in jail after hitting girlfriend with a brick

The 35-year-old is suspected to have hit his girlfriend over the head with a brick on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A Free State man has spent the Christmas long weekend behind bars after allegedly killing his girlfriend in QwaQwa.

Police said they received a call from the suspect early on Christmas morning telling them he had hit his girlfriend with a brick during an argument.

Police met him at a nearby mall before going to the crime scene together.

When they arrived they found the woman's body in the bedroom covered with a blanket.

She was declared dead by paramedics.

According to police, she had injuries to her head and her arm was broken.

The suspect was apprehended and is due to make his first court appearance tomorrow.