Limpopo MEC Rakgoale to visit family of Christmas Day massacre victims

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale will on Tuesday visit the family of seven relatives who were shot and killed in the early hours of Christmas Day.

On Saturday, a 52-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his relatives, killing four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman.

He later handed himself over to the police.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Rakgoale is set to meet the family in the wake of the Christmas Day massacre.

The suspect is expected to appear in court and the MEC is due to attend proceedings before heading to the family's home in Jones Village.

Witness Tiva, the MEC’s spokesperson, said: “She will visit the family to personally pass her heartfelt condolences to the family members and the community at large.”

He said that their social workers were still consulting with family members to try and help them deal with the traumatic events.

“Our social workers are trying their best to assist family members to respond positively to the psychosocial support that we have started rendering to the family members and the community,” Tiva said.

The department is also calling for the suspect to be denied bail.