Graca Machel: Mandela appointing Tutu as TRC chair was a masterstroke

Former fist lady Graca Machel has written a heartfelt letter honouring the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who she called her brother, loyal friend and a spiritual leader.

JOHANNESBURG - Graca Machel said that the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was among the last of an outstanding generation of leaders that Africa gifted to the world.

Machel has written a heartfelt letter honouring Tutu, who she called her brother, loyal friend and a spiritual leader.

"I find myself profoundly saddened by the departure of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and simultaneously in celebration of his rich legacy. Amid these mixed emotions, I mourn the loss of a brother, my loyal friend and my spiritual leader," Machel wrote.

GALLERY: The life of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

In her letter, Machel remembers Tutu as a leader whose messages were too penetrating to be ignored and too powerful to be silenced.

She said that former President Nelson Mandela's appointment of Tutu as the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was a masterstroke of her late husband's administration.

The former first lady has conceded that South Africa's reconciliation process remained unfinished and she recognised views of the misgivings of the TRC but she called on South Africa's youth to understand the historic challenges faced by Tutu and those of his generation.

Machel said that she was overwhelmed by the void Tutu's departure leaves in society and the world at large.

She said on a more intimate note, that history would recall that Tutu was the guiding light that brought her and Madiba together in their formal union.