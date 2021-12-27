Go

Gauteng police make major arrest, nabbing one of its most wanted suspects

Gauteng police have arrested one of the most wanted suspects of the so-called Boko Haram gang.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - In what's believed to be a major breakthrough, Gauteng police have arrested one of the most wanted suspects of the so-called Boko Haram gang.

The 31-year-old was handcuffed on Sunday in Mamelodi in connection with crimes including robberies, extortion, and intimidation.

The suspect is due in court on Tuesday.

