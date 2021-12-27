Gauteng police make major arrest, nabbing one of its most wanted suspects
Gauteng police have arrested one of the most wanted suspects of the so-called Boko Haram gang.
JOHANNESBURG - In what's believed to be a major breakthrough, Gauteng police have arrested one of the most wanted suspects of the so-called Boko Haram gang.
The 31-year-old was handcuffed on Sunday in Mamelodi in connection with crimes including robberies, extortion, and intimidation.
The suspect is due in court on Tuesday.
@sapsGP Gauteng police successfully traced and arrested a 31-year-old suspect who is on the list of the most wanted suspects who are part of a notorious gang that call themselves Boko Haram. TMhttps://t.co/euAcLv0Ncq pic.twitter.com/9jyplvZB8hSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 26, 2021