Family, friends, media industry remember late Angie Diale as helpful

JOHANNESBURG - Friends, family and colleagues of late TV personality and HIV activist Angie Diale have remembered her as a good listener who dedicated her life to helping others.

Diale passed away due to pneumonia at a Krugersdorp hospital on Christmas Eve.

"Mam'Angie" as she was affectionally known is being remembered at a memorial service in Soweto on Monday where speakers have shared how she touched their lives and changed them for the better.

Though she was a household name, to her neighbours, colleagues and friends Diale remained humble and always ready to assist.

Thabo Khambule, who is the director of the SABC TV show, Relate which Diale presented said Mam'Angie took helping others beyond the screen.

"Mam'Angie would make time for you and for everyone else."

Khambule said Diale was talented and wise, but she stayed modest and humble.

"She was a great listener because most of the time, she was so humility."

The 55-year-old will be laid to rest on Wednesday.