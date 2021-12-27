Desmond Tutu was a patriot who embodied the essence of our humanity - Ramaphosa

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu died peacefully in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a man of unwavering courage and a patriot who embodied the essence of our humanity.

The president addressed the nation on Sunday night on Tutu's passing.

The Arch died peacefully in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu had been battling prostate cancer in the years leading up to his death but President Ramaphosa said that had done little to lessen the blow dealt to South Africans.

GALLERY: The life of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

The president has spoken on the Arch's principles on peace and justice.

"He said that there is no peace because there is no justice. It is a principle to which we must remain true, as we mourn his passing. Our country will not know peace until we all have justice," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa lauded Tutu for not just preaching peace but joining the apartheid struggle to fight for freedom.

He will be laid to rest on 1 January at St George's Cathedral, which was his parish in Cape Town.

WATCH: ‘His illness doesn’t soften the blow’ - President Ramaphosa’s tribute to Tutu