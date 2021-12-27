DA's Steenhuisen calls for lockdown curfew to end before New Year's eve

South Africa remains on lockdown alert level 1, with the curfew from midnight to 4am.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the curfew before New Year's eve.

Steenhuisen said the party never supported this part of the restrictions because they deem it irrational.

"Hospitalisation rates are very low across the country and the Omicron variant is far more mild than past variants. Meanwhile vaccines have proven to be extremely effective at protecting against severe disease and death so those in the high risk group have an ample opportunity to opt for personal protection," he said.

Steenhuisen said the real crisis now was the state of the economy and widespread suffering from loss of livelihoods.

"Now more than ever we believe it should be lifted once and for all and before New Year's eve. Ending the curfew is an easy and logical way to boost the economy particularly the restaurants and events industry which are major employers and have taken huge strain and made sacrifices during the pandemic," he said.