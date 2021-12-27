Cosatu, Saftu praise legacy of late Archbishop Emeritus Tutu

Cosatu said that the country had lost a towering figure and its symbol of peace and reconciliation while the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that Tutu was the country’s 'moral map'.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African trade union movement has praised the legacy of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Cosatu said that the country had lost a towering figure and its symbol of peace and reconciliation.

Tutu passed away on Sunday at the age of 90 after a life dedicated to the advancement of human rights and dignity.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that Tutu was the country’s “moral map”.

The organisation hailed his activism against poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Faku: "he denounced corruption and looting of public resources by those in government, realising that in the post-apartheid democratic era the threats hovering over the fragile peace transition are unbridled poverty and inequality."

Cosatu said that Tutu’s courage and wisdom were unmatched while his love for the people of South Africa knew no bounds.

The federation’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla: "He fought and outlived the brutal system of apartheid and spent his entire life reconciling enemies and putting the foundation of really trying to build a common nation united in its diversity."

Tutu is being mourned by people all over the world, with all classes in society agreeing that he made a significant contribution to fairness and peace.