'A life well led' - Ramaphosa says Tutu promoted social cohesion

Ramaphosa visited the Tutu family in Cape Town on Monday afternoon to pay his respects.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said Archbishop Desmond Tutu was an outstanding religious leader who promoted social cohesion.

He said it is a sad moment but also a moment to celebrate the Arch's life.

"Celebrating a life well led. A life that is so gigantic which has spanned many epochs in our country where the Archbishop led many of our people in the struggle against apartheid," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said when apartheid was defeated, Tutu lso led the process of reconciliation in the country.

He adds that when the Arch was concerned about some of the errors of the governing party, he spoke out.

The president said he was brave and forthright and he loved him for that.

"He was the voice of the voiceless. He was the one person who campaigned for justice for people living with HIV, for the LGBTQI+ community, and for the dejected and oppressed people," Ramaphosa said.

Tutu's funeral service will be held at the St George's Cathedral on New Year's day in Cape Town.

It was there were he led numerous campaigns and marches against apartheid from St George's steps.

Soweto residents and visitors from outside town braced the rain on Monday afternoon to visit the Arch's former Soweto home.

Many described him as a loving man who cared for the country and its people.

Miriam Kgosana said Tutu's passing is still surreal.

"I never believed that the bishop is gone so I had to come and see. These people are telling the truth. You know, I just feel sad. I feel so sad that he is gone. I've seen it. I am at the house. I feel sad," she said.