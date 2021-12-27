5 people die in multi-vehicle crash on N4 in Mpumalanga

Two vehicles collided on Monday afternoon and all occupants in of the affected cars died on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG – Five people have died in a crash on the N4 near Schoemanskloof in Mpumalanga.

Provincial transport authorities say three people including an 18-month-old child have been seriously injured.

Department of Community Safety Security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “Two vehicles collided. It is believed that the crash happened when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and veered into the oncoming traffic and crashed into the side of the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.”

According to the provincial safety department more than 800 crashes were recorded in Mpumalanga as of eve since the start of this festive season.