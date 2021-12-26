'True father of our nation and role model' - politicians mourn Tutu's passing

The ANC said Tutu was not only an extraordinary human being, he also served as a reminder of the role that he and many other religious leaders played in bringing apartheid to its knees.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said it joins South Africans and the global community in mourning the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

In its reaction, the ANC said Tutu was not only an extraordinary human being, he also served as a reminder of the role that he and many other religious leaders played in bringing apartheid to its knees.

The governing party said his selfless service to his church and country tells the story of a man who has carved his name in the history books.

The ANC was not alone in expressing its sadness..

DA leader John Steenhuisen said with the archbishop's passing, South Africa lost a remarkable and special individual.

He has praised Tutu for consistently being a moral compass for the country.

"He was a most wonderful individual, possessing both great kindness and courage. A true father of our nation and a role model for all who never shied from speaking truth to power. The Democratic Alliance will continue towards building the South Africa that he envisaged," said Steenhuisen.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said she admired the Arch.

"He was a remnant of what our fathers and the fathers of our nation stood for. A father of peace. Someone who was uncompromising with the truth. He told the truth but he spoke it with love and conviction. He had such a powerful dream for our nation and he never gave up on it. Even in his frail age he always stood up for truth and justice and I'll always respect him for that," she said.

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko said Tutu will be missed.

He said Tutu kept the fires of the struggle for liberation burning while most leaders were in jail or exiled.

"The apartheid system used religion as a way of promoting its ideologies and Bishop Tutu stood up and said the Bible cannot be used to justify apartheid," Maseko said.

The National Freedom Party's Canaan Mdletshe said Tutu lived a full life, but he passes on with South Africa still very much in need of his light and voice of morality.

"It's a sad day today, it's a sombre moment because this monumental figure is no longer with us. It makes one wonder if we as a country did enough to celebrate Archbishop Tutu because of the work he did. We have lost someone who has done so much for the country but as a nation I don't think we have done enough to celebrate him while he was still alive. It is a sad day indeed ," said Mdletshe.

Earlier on Sunday, Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba released a video, remembering Tutu.

Whether taking on his church over gay rights, lobbying for Palestinian statehood or calling out the ANC on corruption, his high-profile campaigns were thorny and often unwelcome.

Makgoba said: "He wanted every human being on earth to experience the freedom, peace and the joy that all of us could enjoy."

TUTU AND MADIBA

Struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada's foundations have paid tribute to Tutu as they call for a more just and caring society.

Tutu stood hand in hand with Nelson Mandela on the day he became South Africa's first democratically elected president.

It was Tutu who also coined the term "Rainbow Nation".

CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang said Tutu shared a special relationship with Madiba.

"The two of them were so fond of each other that they would even crack jokes about each other. We would like to reassure them that we will build a more caring society, a society that is more just and looks after the poor and vulnerable."

Nesehan Bolton, the executive director of the Kathrada Foundation, said the country must continue with Tutu's work towards building reconciliation.

"From the foundation, we share the view that reconciliation requires ongoing work, it requires ongoing sacrifice and commitment as well as a clear programme of what it entails going forward."

'ALWAYS SPOKE TRUTH TO POWER'

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille who was with the Tutu family, including his wife Leah, when the archbishop passed on, said it was a sad moment for the country.

"She's very strong. You know, they've been together for more than 60 years and we were there to give her support."

De Lille said the country should also celebrate his contributions to the freedom of South Africa, saying he supported all South Africans.

"He always spoke truth to power whether it was with the apartheid government or the democratic government - the arch was always taking sides with the poor."