Tributes are rolling in as news of Desmond Tutu’s passing spreads
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been described as a patriot without equal and a leader without equal and pragmatism.
The arch passed away in Cape Town on Sunday morning at the age of 90.
GALLERY: Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu dies
Tributes continue to pour in with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing him as a man of extraordinary intellect-integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid.
The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nations farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZCyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021
Family spokesperson Ramphele Mamphele also paid tribute. She was speaking at a media conference in Cape Town, saying that Tutu had faced tremendous challenges and injustices but always prevailed with his chuckle.
"All you heard from him was that chuckle, that joy and deep sense of gratitude."
Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Chairperson Niclas Kjellström Matseke also spoke at the gathering, remarking, "May his values inspire us all."
Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko praised the importance of Tutu using his role in the church to fight against an oppressive regime.
In a video, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said the arch was a man who put his relationship with God first.
GOOD leader Patricia de Lille who was with the Tutu family, including his wife Leah, when the archbishop passed on, said it was a sad moment for the country.
"She's very strong. You know, they've been together for more than 60 years and we were there to give her support."
De Lille said the country should also celebrate his contributions to the freedom of South Africa, saying he supported all South Africans.
"He always spoke truth to power whether it was with the apartheid government or the democratic government - the arch was always taking sides with the poor."
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said she was deeply saddened by his death and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to his family, saying he left South Africa a better place.
"He had this sense of humour, godliness, kindness and humanity of Ubuntu in a way that was wrapped in humour. We're richer because he lived among us."
TRIBUTES FROM FURTHER AFIELD
Tributes from around the world have begun to pour in.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by Tutu's death, calling him a "critical figure" in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa.
"He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour," Johnson tweeted.
Mary Robinson, chair of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for peace and human rights, said "we are all devastated at the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu".
"He inspired me to be a 'prisoner of hope', in his inimitable phrase," said Robinson, who is also the former president of Ireland.
The Elders said in a statement they "lost a dear friend, whose infectious laugh and mischievous sense of humour delighted and charmed them all".
"The world has lost an inspiration but one whose achievements will never be forgotten, and whose commitment to peace, love and the fundamental equality of all human beings will endure to inspire future generations," they said.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tutu's passing was "a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker".
"Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle," he said.