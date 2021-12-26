Tributes are rolling in as news of Desmond Tutu’s passing spreads

Family spokesperson Ramphele Mamphele also paid tribute. She was speaking at a media conference in Cape Town, saying that Tutu had faced tremendous challenges and injustices but always prevailed with his chuckle.

"All you heard from him was that chuckle, that joy and deep sense of gratitude."

Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Chairperson Niclas Kjellström Matseke also spoke at the gathering, remarking, "May his values inspire us all."

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko praised the importance of Tutu using his role in the church to fight against an oppressive regime.

In a video, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said the arch was a man who put his relationship with God first.

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille who was with the Tutu family, including his wife Leah, when the archbishop passed on, said it was a sad moment for the country.

"She's very strong. You know, they've been together for more than 60 years and we were there to give her support."

De Lille said the country should also celebrate his contributions to the freedom of South Africa, saying he supported all South Africans.

"He always spoke truth to power whether it was with the apartheid government or the democratic government - the arch was always taking sides with the poor."

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said she was deeply saddened by his death and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to his family, saying he left South Africa a better place.

"He had this sense of humour, godliness, kindness and humanity of Ubuntu in a way that was wrapped in humour. We're richer because he lived among us."