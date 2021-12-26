Table Mountain, City Hall to be lit up in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

From 8pm Sunday evening, the Seventh Natural Wonder of the World will be covered in purple lighting, the colour the arch regularly donned as part of his formal clergy vesture.

CAPE TOWN - The iconic Table Mountain will be lit up on Sunday night and every night over the coming week in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

From 8pm Sunday evening, the Seventh Natural Wonder of the World will be covered in purple lighting, the colour the arch regularly donned as part of his formal clergy vesture.

Within the church, the colour also often represents sorrow.

City Hall, where the late Nelson Mandela made his first speech as a free man, will also be lit up.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Sunday that the Mother City lost its best Capetonian.

"The City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and City Hall in purple as our city mourns the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. We also want to celebrate the man who dedicated his life to making our country a more just, humane and peaceful place for all. As residents here and around the world look at Table Mountain in purple lights may they be reminded of Cape Town's greatest resident and all that he stood for," said Hill-Lewis.