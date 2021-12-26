Police make multiple arrests after sting operations in Cape Town

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a public tip-off led police members to the wendy house of a home in Lavender Hill, where a 32-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of guns and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit has been busy this Sunday, conducting several sting operations in the city's most gang-ridden area.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a public tip-off led police members to the wendy house of a home in Lavender Hill, where a 32-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of guns and ammunition.

In a separate bust in Hanover Park, the unit arrested another three men.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: "An organised disruptive integrated operation in Hanover Park, led by the Anti-Gang Unit, resulted in the confiscation of three firearms and ammunition and a consignment of drugs. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances the Wynberg and Athlone magistrate's courts."